Simba SC part ways with assistant coach Kitambi days after dismissing Aussems

The Tanzanian giants have moved to sack the assistant coach and appointed a former player to take up the position

Simba SC have parted ways with assistant coach Dennis Kitambi.

The decision to fire the former AFC coach comes just a few weeks after the Tanzanian champions fired Belgian coach Patrick Aussems.

In a statement seen by Goal, the club has confirmed they have agreed to part ways with Kitambi on mutual agreement.

“Simba SC have reached a mutual agreement with Dennis [Kitambi] to terminate his contract of employment as the club’s assistant coach effective December 10,” confirmed the statement signed by club official Senzo Mazingiza.

“Further, the club has appointed Selemani Matola as an assistant head coach who will also act as the head coach of Simba’s youth team working in collaboration with the current youth team’s coaches.”

On sacking Aussems, the club cited the coach’s inability to guide the side past the group stage of the Caf .

The statement has, however, not confirmed when the club will name a new coach. Simba are currently leading the Mainland .