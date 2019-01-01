Simba SC part ways with assistant coach Kitambi days after dismissing Aussems
Simba SC have parted ways with assistant coach Dennis Kitambi.
The decision to fire the former AFC Leopards coach comes just a few weeks after the Tanzanian champions fired Belgian coach Patrick Aussems.
In a statement seen by Goal, the club has confirmed they have agreed to part ways with Kitambi on mutual agreement.
Taarifa kwa umma. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/8TUSOVNlFo— Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) December 10, 2019
“Simba SC have reached a mutual agreement with Dennis [Kitambi] to terminate his contract of employment as the club’s assistant coach effective December 10,” confirmed the statement signed by club official Senzo Mazingiza.
“Further, the club has appointed Selemani Matola as an assistant head coach who will also act as the head coach of Simba’s youth team working in collaboration with the current youth team’s coaches.”
On sacking Aussems, the club cited the coach’s inability to guide the side past the group stage of the Caf Champions League.
The statement has, however, not confirmed when the club will name a new coach. Simba are currently leading the Mainland Premier League.