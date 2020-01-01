Simba SC outcast Shaiboub linked with a move to bitter rivals Yanga SC

The creative midfielder is currently a free agent after his contract with league champions expired

Yanga SC have set their eyes on acquiring the services of Simba SC creative midfielder Sharaf Shaiboub.

The Sudan international is currently a free agent after his contract with Wekundu wa Msimbazi expired and reportedly, coach Sven Vandenbroeck has no space for the player in the squad.

"Yanga are keen to have the player in their team for the 2020/21 season and they have already contacted him," a source close to the player told Goal on Sunday.

More teams

"It took [Yanga] time before making their intentions known because they did not want to pay Simba for the player, the best alternative was to let his contract run out before going for him."

Shaiboub was instrumental for Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the Community Shield match against Azam FC, a match the 21-time Mainland Champions won 4-2.

In the league, the lanky midfielder managed to score two goals and provide six assists in the limited times he was on the pitch.

After rejoining the team from Sudan in the final part of the season, Simba's management made it clear that the player had about 10 matches to earn himself a new contract, however, it was not the case as he did not get enough chances.

Shaiboub joined the Tanzania champions at the beginning of the season from the Sudanese side Al-Hilal club.

Yanga are keen to do well in the new campaign and they have already released 14 players, among them captain Papy Tshishimbi, as they restructure the team.

Article continues below

Other axed players include striker David Molinga, ex- striker Gnamien Yikpe, Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso and Eric Kabamba.

The Timu ya Wananchi had a disappointing campaign in the last season where they failed to reach the final of the after losing to eventual winners and rivals Simba SC, and could only finish a distant second behind their old rivals on the league table.

They have now been linked to a number of foreign players, including Kenyans Jesse Were and John Makwatta, who play for Zesco United, Sven Yidah of , Erick Rutanga of Rayon Sports and Mukoko Tonombe of AS from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.