Simba SC's Onyango: Critics have seen what a 'grandfather' can do'

The Harambee Star played his first Kariakoo Derby and scored a late goal to win a point

Simba SC defender Joash Onyango believes he has answered critics who doubted his ability to perform.

The international played a starring role as Wekundu wa Msimbazi played out a 1-1 draw with their sworn rivals Yanga SC on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The defender was adjudged to have fouled Tuisila Kisinda in the danger zone and the referee awarded a penalty which was converted by Michael Sarpong.

However, the Harambee Star ensured the reigning champions get a point after scoring with five minutes to go.

"I think [my critics] have seen what a grandfather can do," Onyango told reporters after the match.

"When people openly criticize me, it gives me a reason to work harder on the pitch because, at the end of the day, it is my performance that matters.

Usually, people lack what to say when they are proved wrong and I am happy it happened."

The 27-year-old has also thanked his coach Sven Vandenbroeck for giving him an opportunity to play in arguably the biggest game in the East Africa region.

"I am delighted because the coach trusted me and went ahead to give me an opportunity to play in the derby, I am really thankful," Onyango continued.

"To be honest, I did not expect to be involved."

The centre-back has also appreciated the one point the 21-time champions got in the game.

"It was a tough game for either team, owing to its magnitude and none wanted to lose. Yanga played well, but we also played well. I thank my teammates for playing according to the plan," he added.

"We were prepared to get a win, however, it did not go according to plan and we ended up sharing spoils. A point is better than none, it is football and in some instances, it does not happen as wished."

After 10 rounds, Azam FC lead the table with 25 points. They have managed to collect eight wins, a draw, and a loss. The 27-time champions are in the second position with a point fewer.

Timu ya Wananchi, who are unbeaten, have managed to get seven wins and three draws, while Simba are placed third with 20 points.