Simba SC on Manula exit and interest in Harambee Stars' Matasi

The transfer reports have recently indicated the Tanzanian goalkeeper will leave Wekundu wa Msimbazi at the end of the current season

Kenya international goalkeeper Patrick Matasi could join Simba SC as Aishi Manula's future with the Mainland Premier League remains doubtful.

A source at the club has intimated to Goal that the former Posta Rangers goalkeeper is among the potential replacements who would be brought on board should Manula - who has attracted interest especially from Al Merrikh of Sudan - chose to leave.

"In soccer one always has to look far into the future and always be ready for anything," the source said.

"I am not saying Manula will leave, I feel he may not leave but having Matasi or anyone as a potential future goalkeeper is not a sin.

"As a club, we do not deal with speculations, we do our business in a professional manner and if anyone is on our radar, the best thing is always to approach the club one is serving."

Matasi - currently with Ethiopian against St George SC - is one of the established Kenyan goalkeepers having played in the Kenyan Premier League and for the national side. He played for AFC Leopards, Posta Rangers and Tusker in the top-flight before he was signed by the Ethiopian side in 2018.

He was the number one goalkeeper when Kenya fought for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations slot and was used prominently during the finals in Egypt. He made his debut in 2017 and have so far featured in 27 games for the Harambee Stars, including the Cecafa finals when Kenya lifted the trophy under Paul Put.

Manula's future has attracted speculation as Al Merrikh's interest was followed by other reports linking the Tanzania international to Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, in a recent interview, the goalkeeper said his future will be determined by the club's hierarchy.

"It is the club that knows about what might happen next but for me I know I have got a contract with Simba and it is them that will decide to sell me or not," Manula said.

"As a player, I have to wait and hear what the club will say because they are the employers. If my contract was about to end, I would have made a decision but because it has not, it means the club will give way forward.

"They will decide whether the offer is good for them or not and they will also make a decision whether I will remain with them or not.”

Manula was a key player when Simba engaged in Caf Champions League group stage games and qualified for the quarter-finals. Simba only conceded two goals as they battled against Al Ahly, AS Vita and Al Merrikh.

Should Matasi join Wekundu wa Msimbazi, he would link with international teammates Joash Onyango and Francis Kahata.