Simba SC now turn to Azam FC to slow down rivals Yanga SC

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have asked for a favour to help slow down their rivals in the race for the league title

Simba SC are seeking help from Azam FC, asking them to beat rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in a Mainland match set for Wednesday.

The two Tanzanian giants will face off in a top of the bill clash at Azam Complex with both teams currently on top of the 18-team league table on 25 points from 11 matches with the winner moving clear at the summit.

It is the reason Simba have now turned to the Chamazi-based outfit to help beat Yanga and slow them down, with the club’s media officer Haji Manara confident one player – Abubakar ‘Sure Boy’ Salum – will help them to beat their rivals.

Manara has taken to his social media pages, calling on ‘Sure Boy’ to make sure he doesn’t disappoint the Azam and Simba family during the league match which will be played while Simba are away in for their Caf fixture.

“Sure Boy’, ‘Sure Boy’, ‘Sure Boy’…”, Manara wrote on his social media pages. “I have called you three times brother, you know how I am attracted by your ability in the field and you know that you are my best midfielder, even if I mention my ten-eleven squad, you will not miss out.

“On Wednesday, my eye will be with you, if you get your performance by just fifty percent, they [Yanga] will not leave, they will definitely lose, I think we have understood each other.”

Unlike Simba, Yanga are currently unbeaten in the top-flight but nearly lost the record on Sunday after they battled to a 1-1 draw against Namungo FC at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, with their keeper Metacha Mnata saving an 89th-minute penalty to save the day.

On the other hand, Simba have been less impressive this campaign, having lost two matches already – against Ruvu Shooting and Prisons – and are currently third on the table with 23 points from 11 matches.

Azam will be seeking to bounce back against Yanga, having lost their last league match 1-0 to KMC FC.

The club’s media officer Zakaria Thabit has promised the fans an immediate response from the defeat.

“We really worked hard against KMC but could not get anything from the match,” Thabit is quoted by Sokaletu. “It was a battle of who could take his chances, and KMC used their one chance and finished us off.

“But we must now forget about the match and focus on our next assignment, it is the derby against Yanga, we know we will be playing at home but all we need is a quick bounce back.

“We must win the tie, we will do everything to win the match for the fans, we hope the coach will see some of the mistakes the boys committed against KMC and rectify them, we want to be ready and get the points against Yanga.”

The Chamazi-based giants suffered their first defeat of the season after going down 1-0 to Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.