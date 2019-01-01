Simba SC not ready to ‘donate’ points to Kagera Sugar again - Juma

The league defending champions were unlucky as they were beaten twice by the Sugar Millers last season

Simba SC are determined to take maximum points from Kagera Sugar this season, players Yusuf Mlipili and Rashid Juma have declared.

Last season, Simba were humbled by the Sugar Millers in both their home and away meetings and Mlipili has warned their next league opponents not to expect another victory against the league champions.

“We are ready to give a good account of ourselves against Kagera Sugar. They should not expect an easy run against us this season,” Mlipili told Mwanaspoti.

Striker Juma who has not played for the club this season is also hopeful the Msimbazi Reds will register a positive outcome against the Bukoba-based side.

“This time around, Kagera Sugar must be beaten because they are beatable. We are not going to donate them points again as we must rise to the occasion and pick a win,” Juma told Mwanaspoti.

Simba and Kagera will face-off on September 26.

Meanwhile, Kagera Sugar are now the league leaders after beating Mbao FC 1-0 on Saturday in what is their third action of the season. They have not lost any match this season despite playing all of them away.

They had earlier defeated Biashara United 2-0 before picking another 2-1 victory against Alliance FC on matchday two.

Namungo FC are second with seven points after forcing a 1-1 draw against Mwadui FC on Saturday.