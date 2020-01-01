Simba SC need to remain hungry domestically and in the Champions League - Vandenbroeck

The Belgian coach insists it will be very vital to have dominated the domestic fixtures first before they turn to continental matches

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has given an ultimatum to his players ahead of the 2020/21 Caf .

Vandenbroeck wants his players to work harder and ensure they collect as many points as possible in the Mainland before turning attention to continental football.

Simba will represent in the Champions League whereas Namungo FC will take part in the Confederation Cup.

“After having good times last season, I would like to see my players retain the kind of hunger they had because if you win many titles, the hunger of success seems to go down,” Vandenbroeck told Mwanaspoti.

“We want to continue and pick up from where we left and show the urgency that we showed last season. One can think the first matches of the season are not hard as players might reason they are still in pre-season but that is not the case.

“We must collect as many points as possible before we engage in the Caf Champions League, that is very important. We also have to be certain of killing matches early enough.

“We had, together with our fans, an incredible time last season as we won all the domestic titles and for sure everyone was happy. But the fans must understand that getting all the titles in every season is not easy.”

Former Tanzania Prisons coach Mohamed Adolf Rishard echoed Vandenbroeck’s statement and said Wekundu wa Msimbazi must work even harder than they did last time out.

“The players must understand what the coach is saying because the chances of underperforming after an excellent season are always high,” the former Tanzania international told Mwanaspoti.

“The players must fight and keep in mind that they are the team which will represent the nation in the Champions League.

“They need not relax at all."

Tanzanian coach Mrage Kabange supported the Belgian's argument but also called on the fans to be realistic in their ambitions.

“Vandenbroeck is very right because teams have always found it hard to replicate the kind of previous success in the following seasons,” Kabange said.

“Look at , they won the Premier League title but I am not very sure whether they will be champions again because every team is eager to beat them.

“The fans must also be ready and do away with the thought that big teams must not be defeated by small teams. They must understand that all the teams are participants in a league contest.”

Simba will face Mtibwa Sugar in Morogoro on Sunday after the 2-1 season-opening victory against Ihefu FC.