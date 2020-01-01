Simba SC need to beat Yanga SC in the derby to reduce the gap - Vandenbroeck

The Belgian tactician reveals how they are eager to beat their rivals in the Kariakoo Derby on Saturday

Simba SC coach Seven Vandenbroeck has stressed the importance of beating rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the Mainland derby on Saturday.

The two Tanzanian giants will meet for the first time this season, with Yanga yet to lose a match and sitting ahead of the Wekundu wa Msimbazi on the 18-team league table.

While Simba suffered back-to-back defeats against Prisons and Ruvu Shooting, Yanga have been on a winning run of three matches, which was, however, halted on Tuesday after they battled to a 0-0 draw with promoted side Gwambina FC.

More teams

The Belgian tactician has now revealed that by beating Yanga it will help reduce the gap between the two giants and also push their quest to win a fourth straight league title in the 2020-21 season.

“For us to catch up with Yanga, we must beat them, there is no short cut,” Vandenbroeck said as quoted by Sokaletu. “A win will be good for us because it will help reduce the gap they have opened, and it will also keep alive our hopes of winning the title again.

“Our bounce-back win against Mwadui FC [5-0] was very important for us, we had lost two matches in a row and it was not a good result for us, we needed a quick turn around and I am happy the way my players responded, to finish of Mwadui was very great.

Article continues below

“We have a match against Kagera Sugar before we play the big derby against Yanga on Saturday and our focus is to win all the matches, Yanga are ahead of us by seven points and it will be very vital to make sure we reduce the gap, we must focus on that.

“Last season we lost against them [Yanga] in the second match of the season but it was not very important for us because we had already sealed the title, we now have to beat them to make sure we are close to them, we must start working on reducing the gap and also work on moving up the table to position one, where we belong.”

The derby will be played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium from 4 pm.