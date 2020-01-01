Simba SC need to be positive in upcoming matches - Bocco

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have now collected four points from their opening two league matches

Simba SC captain John Bocco has stated Mtibwa Sugar made it too hard for them to get maximum points in their league game played on Saturday which ended 1-1.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi came into the match with the favourites' tag but ended up sharing the spoils. The skipper has also rued the scoring opportunities that went begging in the game against the Sugar Millers.

"As you saw, it was a tough match," the Msimbazi-based captain Bocco said as quoted by Daily News.

"We had chances to score but we could not manage to turn them into goals which happen in football. The most important thing is for us to positively look for the upcoming matches," the Taifa Stars striker concluded.

The Sugar Millers coach Zuberi Katwila was left impressed with the way his charges responded even after going down first.

"At first, the game was difficult for us but later my players responded well in the second half hence equalising the goal," Katwila stated.

I am impressed with the performance of the new players who have joined the team this season and I am sure that as time goes on, the chemistry will work better.

"For us, we need to also look forward to other games coming ahead to thoroughly assess the general performance of our team."

In Saturday's game, Wekundu wa Msimbazi had decent chances in the first half but still failed to beat the opposing team.

However, just moments prior to the half-time break, it all changed in favour of the Msimbazi-based charges.

Concentration lapses allowed the visitors into the danger zone moments, and former Sugar Miller Mzamiru Yassin took full advantage of the chance to ensure the team went to the break with a lead.

The defenders failed to tame the 24-year-old, allowing him into the danger zone and he unleashed a fierce shot which the goalkeeper failed to keep out.

Ugandan striker Boban Bogere Zirintusa needed just two minutes after the break to level proceedings and ensure the champions failed to keep a clean sheet for the second time in as many games.

Simba have four points after two games, two more than Mtibwa Sugar.