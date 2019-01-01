Simba SC need big friendly matches to maintain a higher level - Rweyemamu

The Vodacom Premier League (VPL) reigning champions have lined up three practice matches during the international break

Simba SC team manager Patrick Rweyemamu has explained what they expect to gain from their three friendly matches.

During the international break, the Msimbazi Reds will face FC of on October 12 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam before facing Mashujaa FC at Lake Tanganyika Stadium on October 14.

Simba will then encounter Burundian champions Aigle Noir on October 16 before resuming their league duties against Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) on October 19th.

“We have lined up several friendly matches in order to help us maintain our international level and a good attitude even though we were knocked out from the Caf . We need to keep our levels as high as we did last season,” Rweyemamu told Azam TV.

“We feel anytime we have enough time it is important to engage in international matches.”

Rweyemamu also revealed the ongoing heavy rainfall in Dar es Salaam is a big concern for them going into their match against Kenya's Bandari.

“The heavy downpour within the city has affected our training greatly but we have no other option. What remains is we pray that on Saturday there will be no rainfall at all so as fans can come and enjoy the match because they deserve the entertainment,” added the administrator.

“The fans will also get the chance to see those players in action who have not featured prominently this season.”

Meanwhile, the club's team doctor Yassin Gembe has provided injury updates on three players.

“Goalkeeper Ally Salim got injured during an international engagement against Kenya and he is still nursing a shoulder injury while Shomary Kapombe has a minor injury too,” Gembe told Azam TV.

“The team has sorely missed [John] Bocco and the medics are doing whatever is possible to make sure he returns soon.”

“The team is in very fine form maybe except those who have been called up by their respective national teams. Our captain Bocco is also missing but has started special training as he fights to fully recover as soon as possible,” Rweyemamu added on the injury update given by the doctor.

Unbeaten Simba will face Azam FC on October 23 and this is tipped as their first real challenge this season.