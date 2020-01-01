Simba SC, Namungo matches moved by TPLB owing to continental assignments

The Board has also lifted bans on Mkwakwani and Mabatini Stadiums and they can now be used to host league matches

The Board (TPLB) has postponed Simba SC and Namungo FC's matches to allow the two teams to prepare for their continental assignments.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will be playing in the Caf while the finalists will be taking part in the Caf Confederation Cup. With the matches coming up this weekend, the Board is keen on helping the Tanzanian representatives perform well.

"TPLB has postponed the game between Simba SC and KMC FC and the one involving Namungo FC and Biashara Mara United FC," the Board said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"The Board has further changed the dates between Namungo FC at home to Gwambina FC to December 1 instead of the initial date of November 30. The game between Simba SC and Polisi Tanzania will also be played on December 9 instead of December 7.

"Those changes have been made due to Caf competitions in order to give Tanzania representatives, Simba and Namungo, time to plan and travel for the games."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will be playing Plateau United hoping to get an aggregate win over two legs to advance to the second preliminary round. Simba qualified for the competition after winning the Tanzania Mainland League.

On the other hand, Namungo will be making their debut in the competition against Al-Rabita FC. Namungo qualified for the competition after reaching the FA Cup final. Despite losing 2-0 to Simba, they got a chance to play since Simba could not play in two competitions at the same time.

The Board has further confirmed Mkwakwani and Mabatini Stadiums can be used to host league matches.

"TPLB has lifted the suspension on the use of Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga and Mabatini in Coast to be used for league matches," another statement read.

"The decision has been reached after a satisfying report by the Stadium Licensing Committee. As a result, Coastal Union and Ruvu Shooting can now use Mkwakwani and Mabatini respectively.

"As a result, the match between Ruvu Shooting FC and Tanzania Prisons FC will be played on November 25 at Mabatini from 14:00 while the one involving Coastal Union and Ihefu FC will be played on November 24 at Mkwakwani from 16:00."