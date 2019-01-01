Simba SC name Kaduguda to serve as club chairman on an interim basis

The Tanzanian champions have reorganized their office with a new chairman coming on board on an interim basis

Simba SC have named Mwina Kaduguda to serve as the club’s interim chairman.

Kaduguda is coming in following the resignation of Swedi Nkwabi. According to a press statement released by the club on Wednesday, the newly appointed interim chairman will serve until the board decides on the date of the election.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors has appointed Salim Muheme as Simba Sports Club Limited Board of Directors Vice Chairman effective from Tuesday.

“The appointments are made pursuant to the powers vested to the Board of Directors under Article 50 of Constitution of Simba Sports Club of 2018,” the statement added.

Simba are currently sitting on the top of the 20-team league on 22 points from nine games but the team’s most recent performance has not impressed supporters.

The Msimbazi Reds lost 2-1 to Mwadui FC at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga last month before dropping two points. They were held by Prisons to a goalless draw at Uhuru Stadium earlier this month.

Simba will next face Ruvu Shooting in a league match on Sunday.