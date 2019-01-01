Simba SC must soldier on after Caf Champions League exit - Aussems

The Belgian tactician says his side will have to shift their focus toward their remaining competitions after being upset by UD Songo

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems has challenged his players to focus and remain competitive after they were knocked out of the Caf .

Simba SC were held to a 1-1 draw in the second leg in Dar es Salaam by UD Songo of Mozambique a result which saw them end their journey in the continental competition.

The two teams had drawn 0-0 in the reverse fixture on August 10.

The Belgian tactician revealed his players were badly affected by the results but he believes they will kick start the league title defence with a win.

“We have just been knocked out of the Caf Champions League by [UD] Songo and the results were never our wish in the first place,” Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

“My players' morale has been badly affected by the results but we have to soldier on and remain competitive.”

The Msimbazi Reds will face JKT in their opening league match on Thursday.

“We have to fight for a win in our first league assignment in order to regain our moral,” Aussems continued.

“This is the only way to ensure we not only start the title defence on a good note but also to show readiness for all matches ahead and across all competitions. We have to channel our remaining energies to the league and even the FA matches.”

The league champions will then host Mtibwa Sugar in their second match of the league on September 17.