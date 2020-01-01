Simba SC must keep winning run going after opening 14-point gap – Vandenbroeck

The Belgian coach calls on his players to stay sharp and focused after opening a huge gap in the race to retain the title

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has urged his players to keep the winning run going as they close in on another Mainland title.

The Tanzanian giants have opened a 14-point gap at the top of the 20-team table after their latest 1-0 win against Kagera Sugar.

Striker Meddie Kagere scored his 13th goal of the season via a spot-kick, which was awarded to them after skipper John Bocco was bundled down inside the penalty box by Kagera goalkeeper Benedict Tinoco.

“Let me give a big compliment to my players for the great input they have been putting in the three past matches,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

“The performance shown is our standard and let’s keep it that way until the end of the season. We must stay focused and keep winning our matches and I am happy we have gone for three matches without defeat.”

Versatile Simba defender Erasto Nyoni said they utilised their directives from their coach well, which later gave them tangible results.

“As players, we always encourage one another to work hard during matches and that is another positive thing, which is giving us deserved outcomes,” Nyoni said.

On his part, Kagera coach Mecky Mexime acknowledged it was a bad day for them as they failed to dominate their opponents.

“They [Simba] had a chance to score more goals because they were better but we did well to defend and avoid conceding by a bigger margin," he told the same publication.

He added how in football, sometimes players fail to execute what they did during training sessions prior to the game but praised Simba on their good performance.

The defending champions have an opportunity to reach 62 points when they welcome Biashara United on Saturday at the same venue in the city with the title in sight.