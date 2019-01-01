Simba SC must forget defeat to Mwadui FC and focus on next match – Nyoni

The defender calls on his teammates to forget about their first league defeat and focus on upcoming assignments

Simba SC defender Erastus Nyoni has challenged his teammates to forget the shock league defeat they suffered against Mwadui FC and focus on their next assignment.

The Tanzanian champions watched helplessly as their unbeaten start to the season was brought to a halt by a hard-fighting Mwadui, who won 1-0 courtesy of a 32nd-minute strike from Gerald Mdamu.

With the defeat, Simba missed the chance to establish a five-point gap at the summit of the table as they remained with 18 points from seven matches.

“We have lost today, but that is not the end of everything because there are more matches coming ahead,” Nyoni is quoted by Daily News.

“If you create chances and fail to use them, you get punished and it was the case against Mwadui. I believe the coach has seen where we went wrong and will and will work on the shortfalls before our next league match.”

Meanwhile, Mwadui coach Khalid Juma praised his charges for bringing down the most respected side in the Tanzanian league.

“A win by a one-nil margin is not bad considering we wasted three clear chances to score more goals against them,” Juma said.

“It was a good feeling to win against Simba, they are the best in Tanzanian soil and getting a win against them was a good feeling.”