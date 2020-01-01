Simba SC must forget Cup defeat and focus on winning league – Bocco

The Tanzanian giants’ captain calls on his teammates to shift focus to the league after losing in the Mapinduzi Cup final

Simba SC captain John Bocco has urged his teammates to forget about the Mapinduzi Cup defeat by Mtibwa Sugar and focus on retaining the Mainland title.

A 38th-minute goal by Awadh Juma was enough for the Morogoro-based side to be crowned new champions of the tournament which drew eight teams and was played through the knockout system.

Speaking after the clash, Bocco, who was introduced in the second half, had admitted luck was not on their side to win silverware hence they just need to focus on league fixtures.

“We tried everything to win the game but that never materialised because our opponents used well the scoring chance they made to get the winning goal,” Bocco is quoted by Daily News.

He added the most important thing for them is to resolve the tactical challenges, which emerged on the day to do well in other upcoming competitions they will be exposed to in order to excel.

His teammate Erasto Nyoni said they have learnt many things from the tournament, insisting the displayed shortfalls will be worked upon by the technical bench.

“We created many scoring chances but we were just unfortunate to turn them into goals, while our opponents were lucky to score the only goal,” Nyoni said.

Article continues below

On his part, Mtibwa Sugar coach Zuberi Katwila revealed they respected Simba throughout the encounter a thing he said was a key factor to their victory.

“Whenever you play against a good team, the most important thing is to respect them and make sure you avoid committing silly mistakes,” Katwila said.

He added: “If you respect Simba, you can get good results but if you underrate them, you can be punished any moment during the match. We respected them and that was a secret behind our success.”