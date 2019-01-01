Simba SC must be clinical in front of goal against Biashara United – Aussems

The Belgian coach rallies his troops to use the chances they create as they seek their fourth straight win in the league

Simba SC coach Patrick Aussems has challenged his side to put away the chances they create as they prepare to face Biashara United in a Mainland match on Sunday.

The Tanzanian champions will be seeking to maintain their good run and grip of the top spot, while Biashara United will be fighting to keep their campaign back on track after a poor start into the season.

After four matches, Biashara United have only managed one point and are placed 18th of the log.

And speaking ahead of the match, the Belgian coach has warned his charges to start using the chances they create and score goals.

“We must be clinical and use the chances which we are creating to build on our goal account,” Aussems is quoted by Daily News.

“Against [Kagera Sugar] in our last match, we should have won 6-0 but we squandered so many open chances. I think we must get a way of using the chances which we are creating, there are many and must not be squandered.”

Aussems will continue to miss the services of the injured striker and skipper John Bocco, who is nursing a knee injury he picked up during the Community Shield match against Azam FC on August 10 this year.

Bocco scored two goals in Simba’s 2-0 win over Biashara United in a league match at the same venue last season.

However, the presence of Ibrahim Ajib as a second striker has given Simba another dimension in attack as demonstrated during their match against Kagera Sugar.

Biashara United is trained by former Simba defender Amri Said, who joined the team after parting ways with Mwanza-based Mbao FC last season.

Meanwhile, in other league matches played on Saturday, Ruvu Shooting beat Polisi 1-0 at Mabatini ground in Mlandizi, Coast Region, while Singida United lost 0-1 to Alliance FC of Mwanza at Namfua Stadium in Singida.

Mwandui and Mbao battled to a 1-1 draw at Mwadui Complex in Shinyanga.