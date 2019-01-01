Simba SC must avoid conceding easy goals – Aussems

The Belgian coach urged his players to avoid conceding cheap goals if they are to defend the Mainland league title

Simba SC coach Patrick Aussems has warned that they would not be able to defend the Mainland title if they continue conceding cheap goals.

The Belgian coach was reacting to the goal his side conceded against Mtibwa Sugar in a league match they won 2-1 on Friday.

“[Mtibwa Sugar] had one shot on target in the first half from a corner kick which consequently led to the goal,” Aussems is quoted by the Daily News.

“We failed to concentrate on the corner and clear the danger and they scored the goal. It is not how a champion should play, you must defend well or else the trophy will go.

“It is a big lesson to my players for the coming matches and they should always know we must not concede goals easily as we did.”

Aussems praised Mtibwa for displaying an aggressive style of football which proved difficult for his side to manage.

“It was a good game against a good team which was well organised but all in all, I am happy we picked the maximum points,” Aussems continued.

Mtibwa Sugar coach Zubeiry Katwila conceded defeat, though, saying Simba were the better side, especially in the second half.

“We tried our best to win the match but we failed to make the best of our chance. It is time now to encourage the players to be ready for the next assignment," he said.

Simba who have won both matches in the league so far and will next face Lipuli FC at Uhuru Stadium.