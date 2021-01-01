Simba SC’s Morrison 'as fit as a fiddle' and will play soon - Gonzalez

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have come out to dispel claims their Ghanaian winger is set to miss action for the next six months

giants Simba SC have issued another contradicting report with regards to the fate of their midfielder Bernard Morrison.

While the Mainland champions had recently claimed the Ghanaian player was out injured and could undergo surgery, the club has now come out to claim Morrison is "as fit as a fiddle" and will be back in action soon.

“Morrison is a player who has no problem,” Simba SC's Barbara Gonzalez told reporters in Dar es Salaam on Saturday when queried about the absence of the player from the squad.

“He is as fit as a fiddle and will appear on the pitch soon so fans should not have any doubts about our player.”

On January 15, Simba confirmed through their Board of Director Kassim Dewji that the former star had been ruled out for six months because of injury.

“Morrison is having some pain which is unsettling him whenever he wants to play and we have now been advised to take him for further tests and it could end with surgery,” Dewji told reporters in Dar es Salaam.

“He has not played for us for a very long time despite training with the team but he now has a routine he will follow which includes surgery and he has also been told to stay out for six months.”

Morrison has not enjoyed a good run with Simba as he suffered an injury which saw him miss the Kariakoo derby against Yanga SC late last year.

He also missed the two-legged Caf clash against of Zimbabwe as Simba went on to win 4-1 on aggregate and qualify for the group stage.

And in the just-concluded Mapinduzi Cup, where Simba lost 4-3 on penalties in the final to rivals Yanga, the player was not used by assistant coach Selemani Matola despite warming up.

Simba have also confirmed they will unveil their new signings from the mini-transfer window during the Simba Super Cup where Tout Puissant Mazembe and Al-Hilal have been invited to take part.

The participating teams will arrive in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday with the first game set to be played on January 27 at 17:00 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.