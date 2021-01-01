‘I am sorry’ – Mkude pleads for forgiveness from Simba SC after ban

The Taifa Stars midfielder has finally gone down on his knees asking for forgiveness from the Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Simba SC midfielder Jonas Mkude has come out to ask for forgiveness from the club and the fans after he was slapped with a suspension for alleged misconduct.

The Taifa Stars defender was suspended by the club on December 28, 2020, though the Wekundu wa Msimbazi did not give the reason behind their decision.

After sitting out for a month, Mkude has now taken to his social media pages to ask for the club and the supporters to forgive him, and admitted he had committed a mistake that he will never repeat again.

More teams

“I would like to plead with Simba to forgive me for my mistakes,” Mkude said in a recorded video posted to his social media pages.

“We are all born to make mistakes and it does not mean I will repeat the same mistake again.

“I am a Simba player by blood, I love playing for Simba and Simba is part of my life. I am now hoping that my fellow teammates, the technical bench, club leaders, and all the members of the club will forgive me.”

Mkude’s suspension came just a day after Simba had played against Maji Maji FC in the Azam Sports Federation Cup, winning the encounter 5-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

On suspending the player, Simba said in a statement obtained by Goal: “We regret to inform our members and fans that Jonas Mkude has been temporarily suspended. Mkude has been made to step aside given a number of reasons that include a number of disciplinary issues that he has been implicated with.

“Simba have been forced to make this decision because as a club we do not tolerate matters indiscipline in any way. We believe discipline is the backbone for any development in the world of soccer.

“According to the constitution and regulations of Simba, the allegations against Mkude have been forwarded to the club’s disciplinary committee in order to give both parties a hearing before a judgement is determined.

Article continues below

“The purpose of suspending Mkude is mainly meant to give investigations room, and also to give ample time to the investigators looking into the matter of indiscipline on the player.”

Before his suspension, Mkude was one of the undisputable first-teamer in all competitions that Simba had engaged in, and the midfielder was also serving the national side in the same capacity.

His services became even more important when Brazilian star Gerson Fraga suffered a long-term injury.