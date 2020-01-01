Simba SC's Mkude hopeful of quick injury recovery, Bocco rallies for support in Mbeya

The midfielder has missed two league matches as well as friendlies for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the recent past

Simba SC midfielder Jonas Mkude has confirmed he is doing fine as far as his recovery from an injury is concerned.

Initial reports had indicated Mkude will be out for at least two weeks but the defensive midfielder is confident the next tests will give him hope of a quicker recovery.

“I will be having more tests to find out whether I can join the rest of the players for joint training or even be able to participate in matches,” Mkude told Mwanaspoti.

“The tests will also confirm whether I will continue doing individual training.”

He further told the club's supporters not to worry about his absence as Simba fight to retain the Mainland title early enough in order to focus their energy on the ties.

Simba will play defending champions Azam FC in the quarter-finals of the cup competition.

“I understand Simba fans want to know my situation as I hope to recover fast. In short, I am doing fine and I observe the guidelines set out by the team's doctors,” he added.



Simba's team doctor Yassin Gembe also provided a brief update on the player's path to recovery.

“He has already started light training and hopefully, he will start doing the normal exercises soon which will help him regain his fitness,” Gembe said told the same publication.

Mkude missed Simba's match against Ruvu Shooting, which they drew 1-1, and a 3-0 win against Mwadui FC. His coach Sven Vandenbroeck is, however, hopeful Mkude will return soon.

“I just hope [Mkude] will not be out for a long time because we need him for subsequent matches in the league and the domestic competition,” Vandenbroeck said.

Mkude was injured when Simba were entertaining Kinondoni Municipal Council FC in a friendly match before the league restarted. The midfielder was injured when he collided with KMC's Kelvin Kajili.

Meanwhile, Simba captain John Bocco has explained why their supporters need to be part of their journey in Mbeya City. Simba travelled to the City where they will play two matches, against hosts Mbeya, and thereafter against Prisons.

“We need our fans to join and support us when we will be hunting for the six points. Their support is always a great source of energy for us and we will need it,” Bocco told the club's website.

“The players are in perfect shapes and all are focused on getting the six points from the two matches ahead. We know they are going to be tough matches as all teams will fight for victories as the league heads to its conclusion.

“We are ready to face anyone so long as we achieve our dream of winning points.”

Simba have played 30 matches so far.