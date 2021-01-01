Simba SC's Miquissone reveals how Messi comparison will help build career

The winger has been a key player for Wekundu wa Msimbazi in both the domestic and continental competitions since he was signed

Simba SC forward Luis Miquissone has revealed how a comparison to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi will help him build his career.

The Mozambican has been compared to the Argentinian star in various circles with some calling him 'Messi of Africa', and the forward said all that will help boost his confidence and inspire him to work even harder.

"People can think a lot about who you are but I know I am Luis Miquissone and I play my kind of football," Miquissone told Azam TV. "But again, in football, people like comparing and if they say I am like Messi then I am proud because he is a good and top player.

"I get encouragement when compared to the big player and that means I get a lot of energy to work even better.

"I have to work hard and put myself up there where I can score goals and play well too and then I think my name will be among the greats."

Simba have had to play with a restricted number of fans and the former UD Songo star has revealed how that has affected them.

Fans were not allowed to attend the Caf Champions League game against Al Ahly, while 10,000 spectators were allowed to watch the AS Vita encounter but Wekundu wa Msimbazi won both encounters.

"With us, it was difficult because any time we play without the fans it is worrying but we understand. Football is a game played on the pitch but fans are also important as they encourage the players inside the pitch," concluded the forward.

"Let me thank them for the support and I urge them to continue supporting us until the end."

On his part, Simba's spokesperson Haji Manara stated the restricted number of fans attending their matches will not stop them from fighting for the set targets.

"Players are used to performing in front of their supporters and that will always affect them. Take a look at the game against Al Merrikh, there was tangible slowness in searching for a goal especially in the final third and with the fans, the players would have played with great speed," explained the outspoken Manara.

"I hope the coach will find a way to give solutions to the slowness witnessed due to the absence of fans.

"We understand the fans are not here due to the coronavirus protocols but that will not hinder us in fighting to achieve what we want. The least we would want to achieve this season is to reach the semi-final."

With the 4-1 win over AS Vita on Saturday, Wekundu wa Msimbazi booked a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.