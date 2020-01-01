Simba SC midfielder Chama crowned MVP at Tanzania Gala Awards

The Zambian has been in a great form for Wekundu wa Msimbazi, who won a treble

Zambia and Simba FC midfielder Clatous Chama is the 2019/20 Mainland League's Most Valuable Player (MVP).

The 29-year-old has been the engine for the Msimbazi-based side and played a great role in helping the team win a treble. He also won the best midfielder award for his consistent displays.

Taifa Stars and Simba SC custodian Aishi Manula won the Goalkeeper of the Season Award, having kept 18 clean sheets.

The best defender award went to Azam FC's Ugandan Nicholas Wadada, with Novatus Dismas of Biashara United winning the Best Young Player Award.

Belgian coach Sven Vandenbroeck was named the best coach having helped the Msimbazi-based side to a double. The 40-year-old led the team to their third league title in as many seasons with six games to spare. He went on to win the after a 2-1 win against Namungo FC.

His assistant coach Suleiman Matola was there to receive the award on Belgian's behalf.

The league's top scorer Rwandan Meddie Kagere missed the gala but was represented by Wekundu wa Msimbazi team Manager Patrick Rweyemamu, who took the award on behalf of the striker.

The former striker scored 22 goals in the completed season, one less than the previous season.

Referees Abdallah Mwinyimkuu, Ferdinand Chacha, Mohamed Mkono, and Athuman Lazi were also feted for good collective officiating in the Tanzania Mainland League match between Simba FC and Mtibwa Sugar.

Ramadhan Kayoko won the overall best centre referee award with Frank Kikomba taking the award for the best assistant.

In the team of the season, Aishi Manula gets his gloves in between the posts with David Luhende, Nicholas Wadada, Bakari Nondo, and Pascal Wawa completing the back four.

Zawadi Mauya and Lucas Kikoti complete the midfield with Chama playing behind Kagere, John Bocco, and Luis Miquissone.

Simba SC pocketed Tsh 100 million for winning the league. Their bitter rivals Yanga SC pocketed Tsh 45 million for finishing in the second position.

Azam FC and Namungo FC received Tsh 30 million and Tsh 10 million for finishing in the third and fourth positions, respectively, in the concluded campaign.