Simba SC maintain perfect run & Azam FC falter once again in VPL

The reigning champions secured a slim victory against Singida United to keep their place at the top of the table safe after matchday six

Simba SC have continued with their perfect start to the Vodacom (VPL) season after a 1-0 win over Singida United on Sunday.

Ibrahim Ajibu scored the only goal which separated the two sides at Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha, thereby enabling the reigning champions to claim their 18th point of the season.

The victory follows the earlier win against arch-rivals Azam FC, where Meddie Kagere scored to help Wekundu wa Msimbazi beat an opponent who was seen as their first real test of the ongoing season.

The result means Singida United are still in search of their maiden win this season and are now bottom-placed with three points from three draws. They have lost four matches.

Kagere has seven goals followed by teammate Athumani, whereas Paul Kikoti of Namungo FC and Paul Nonga of Lipuli FC have three goals each.

Azam recorded a second consecutive loss after going down 1-0 to Ruvu Shooting at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium. It was not a good start to Romanian coach Aristica Cioaba's reign after he was re-appointed by the club last week.

At Mwadui Complex in Shinyanga, Mwadui FC and JKT played out 2-2 draw while Biashara United defeated Namungo FC 1-0 at Karume Stadium in Mara.

The loss for third-placed Namungo was only their second of the season, with one draw and four wins being their other results.