Simba SC losing to Mwadui FC should never happen again – Aussems

The Belgian coach admits he was gutted to see his side lose their unbeaten run to a promoted side in the league

Simba SC coach Patrick Aussems has described the team’s first defeat of the season as an accident ‘which should never happen again.’

The Tanzanian champions watched helplessly as their unbeaten run was halted by promoted side Mwadui FC when they lost 1-0 in a Mainland match played in Shinyanga two weeks ago.

However, Simba recovered from the setback to beat Mbeya United 4-0 and retain their top spot in the league table.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose to [Mwadui] in the previous match. It was like an accident which I will never want to see repeat itself again,” Aussems told reporters after their match against Mbeya.

On the win against Mbeya, Aussems said: “Our performance against [Mbeya] matched the number of goals we scored even though we had great chances to score more than four goals but all the same, I am fully convinced with the final output.”

On his part, Mbeya coach Juma Mwambusi admitted Simba were the better side and blamed the defeat to a young squad he is trying to build.

“Simba is an experienced side with quality players while my team is still in a rebuilding process and the four months we have had together are not enough to give ourselves the tangible results we deserve,” Aussems is quoted by Daily News.

“I am still hopeful we will be able to regain our usual form as soon as the chemistry within the squad is found because the players need more time to know each other well.”

Simba will return to action on Thursday as they take on Prisons, who are yet to lose a match in the league.