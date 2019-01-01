Simba SC line up friendly against Power Dynamos on Simba Day

Zambian side Power Dynamos have been invited to Tanzania for a six-week camp

Tanzanian giants Simba SC will face Power Dynamos of Zambia in a friendly match to celebrate Simba Day on August 6.

The Zambian club will be hosted by Simba for six days with the visit culminating in the friendly which will be played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The annual event is increasingly becoming popular among Simba supporters and this will be the 10th year in a row the Reds stage the bonanza, which precedes the start of the Mainland season.

Article continues below

As usual, the club will use the day to introduce their entire squad for the forthcoming season and award outstanding current and former players.

The club will also use the occasion to unveil their home and away kits, which will be used in the new league season as well the Caf .

The Tanzanian champions will take part in the Caf Champions League, where they have been drawn to face UD Songo from Mozambique with the first leg set to be played in Maputo in the weekend of August 9 to 10.