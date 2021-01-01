Simba SC land multi-billion shirt manufacturer deal with Vunjabei

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are currently in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League and have secured a new manufacturer for their jerseys

Tanzania Mainland League champions Simba SC have partnered with Vunjabei Group Limited to the tune of Tsh.2 billion, which will see the company manufacture the club's jerseys for two years.

Eleven companies had submitted their proposals hoping to win the tender, but it was Tanzania's Vunjabei's bid that won.

"We are proud to end the process declaring Fred [Fabian Ngajiro] of the Vunjabei Group as the winner of this bid," Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez said during the unveiling.

"It is a Tsh.2 billion contract which has never happened before in Tanzania, Kenya even in South Africa.

"Vunjabei understands the value of this contract and it is the reason why they have decided to manufacture kits and merchandise for our junior, women, and senior teams.

"Last season, we were making just Tsh.100 million from the same deal with a different company, but it has skyrocketed to Tsh.2 billion and it shows how big our brand is, how far we have grown.

"We had 11 companies battling for this deal including Umbro and Adidas, and a certain company from the Netherlands but Vunjabei convinced us. They had a better deal and we chose to work with them."

The administrator has also revealed plans to ensure the jerseys are sold to as many fans as possible.

"We will have a mobile shop with us which will have our replicas and merchandise," Barbara continued.

"What I simply mean is that when a team leaves for Mbeya or Arusha or even Kagera, we will have the mobile shop which will sell our fans the Simba merchandise. This has never happened before, but it is now."

The Vunjabei CEO went on to appreciate the chance of working together with the league champions, revealing what they will be making for the team.

"I want to thank the Simba management and the fans for believing in me," Ngajiro said.

"By offering us this deal, they have shown they have faith in youth. We will be manufacturing jerseys, t-shirts, glasses, watches, shoes, bags among other things which will ensure everybody has something associated with the club.

"There will be shops all over the country to give everyone an opportunity to purchase something and as a result, the club will benefit."

