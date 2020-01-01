‘Simba SC lacked solutions in striking area vs JKT Tanzania' - Vandenbroeck

The Belgian coach blames missed chances for the champions’ latest defeat in the Mainland league

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed the reason his side lost 1-0 to JKT in a Mainland match on Friday.

JKT Tanzania’s Adam Adam scored the only goal of the game in the 25th minute to help his side claim three essential points from the league leaders at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

It was the second defeat for Simba this season after going down with the same scoreline against Mwadui FC and it was the first loss for coach Vandenbroeck while at the helm of the reigning champions.

“It is a setback which you can take it in two ways either by going down with your head and be demotivated or take it as a lesson to stand up and do well in the next matches,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

The Belgian revealed his side missed the link between the defensive and offensive department, a situation he said played a big role in their defeat.

“We created many scoring chances but still lacked solutions in the striking department to score goals,” Vandenbroeck continued.

“Any team always misses its players due to suspension or injuries but that should not be an excuse for our loss today (Friday).”

Up next, the defending champions have another big test to pass as they visit Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro on Tuesday, with both sides eager to pocket nothing but three points.

Despite the defeat, Simba still top the league table with 50 points, nine more than second-placed Azam FC while Young Africans (Yanga SC) are third on 37 points.