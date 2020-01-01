Simba SC keen on signing three quality defenders

Wekundu wa Msimbazi believe they need a quality rearguard to perform well in continental assignments

Mainland League champions Simba SC are targeting three new defenders in the next transfer window.

Despite conceding just 15 goals - the least in the top tier - the technical bench feels age is catching up with Erasto Nyoni and Pascal Wawa who have been rocks at the back for the Msimbazi-based side.

"Coach [Sven Vandenbroeck] is keen on signing three defenders in August," a senior club official is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"Two youthful centre-backs are needed but who should better than Nyoni and Wawa. The club also need to get a right-back because that department has not been stable for us for some time now."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are currently on 71 points after 28 matches and stand a great chance of successfully defending their title. However, according to the unnamed official, their main objective is to perform well in the Caf next season

"We want to leave a mark in the continent next season, we want to do well in the Champions League and we have to ensure our team is ready to do that. We have to get players with real quality and who share our ambitions," he concluded.

The club is also aiming at winning the this season.