Kagere, Bocco and Mugalu make me lucky at Simba SC - Da Rosa

The tactician said the ability of his strikers have been key and that makes him a coach with great options

Simba SC head coach Gomes Didier Da Rosa has explained why he feels he is very lucky to be at the Mainland Premier League side.

Da Rosa has pointed out the ability of some key players - especially the strikers – as the main reason he feels a lucky man.

The French coach has been alternating his centre-forwards with Chris Mugalu, John Bocco and Meddie Kagere all getting playing time.

The Rwandan striker is second on the scorers' chart with 11 goals and the coach believes he will finish at the top.

Da Rosa also cited the importance of having Bernard Morrison in the starting team.

"Kagere is a good player and I believe at the end of the season he will be at the top of the scorers' chart. I have a very good striker in Kagere for sure," Da Rosa told the club's portal.

"I am also lucky to have John Bocco and Chris Mugalu.

"Morrison is very important especially in his ability to break the defenders with creativity."

The tactician also pointed out the shortcomings witnessed during the Shield Cup Round of 16 tie against Kagera Sugar on Saturday.

"We need to bring speed and power to our attacking process," he added.

"We very well know the quality of Morrison and he can do many good things and so I am very happy. In the last 15 minutes, I added a second attacker and that was important in order to push the opponents' defenders deep.

"Generally, we had a good match and we dominated a lot although we were not consistent enough in the first half and Kagera took advantage of that to great length.

"I asked my players to keep the ball more in the second half and that is what we did. I am very satisfied. I am not here to judge my players as I will talk to them face to face."

Da Rosa believes if Simba can retain the cup, it would be a great reward to the fans.

"We are very satisfied and because we want to win the cup, that makes it even very important. As I told our players before the match, we need to offer this cup to our fans because they are very important," he concluded.

"It is important to see Simba in the final and win it but we are still far and it remains our target nonetheless."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi picked up a 2-1 win against Kagera Sugar to reach the quarter-finals. The Sugar Millers took a lead in the first half through Erick Mwijage before Morrison and Kagere scored for Simba.