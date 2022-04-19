Simba SC: How Orlando Pirates must take responsibility for their own actions after Ncikazi's complaints

Simba SC have officially released a statement to the public hitting back at Orlando Pirates and their co-coach Mandla Ncikazi for what she calls 'defamatory remarks'.

The two African heavyweights met in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals in Dar es Salaam last weekend, and Wekundu wa Msimbazi won by a solitary goal scored by Shomari Kapombe in the second half.

However, in the post-match interview, Ncikazi fumed about 'the inhumane treatment' they received in Tanzania suggesting it contributed to their loss.

What Simba have said

The Tanzania Mainland League defending champions have refuted the claims.

"As their opponents, we were deeply puzzled by the strange behaviour of Orlando Pirates since their arrival into Tanzania," read a statement from the club signed by CEO Barbara Gonzalez.

"All gestures, that were friendly, accorded to them were openly denied starting with the vehicles provided for their logistics in Tanzania, and the suggested hotels in close proximity to the stadium so as to accord them with a comfortable and friendly environment ahead of the match.

"In addition to the above, Orlando Pirates arrived an hour late to the official training session set by Caf, yet stadium officials were kind to accommodate them despite their deliberate choice to stay a far distance from the stadium [out of town]. Most strangely, the peculiar decision to use unofficial entry into the stadium dressing rooms; via the media room."

Football is about mutual respect

Simba have further stated Buccaneers should accept all responsibility since they caused what befell them.

The Msimbazi-based charges have further insisted there should be mutual respect between the teams and boundaries must be respected.

"This is not how mega-clubs conduct themselves, and for that, they must accept all responsibility for their own actions that resulted from poor choices they made since their arrival despite receiving prior friendly advice from Simba," the club continued.

"Football is all about mutual respect and as Simba, we have a zero-tolerance policy for disrespect of any kind. Must learn to be mindful of our own words and the lasting consequences they have on our communities. Let this be a teachable moment never to cross these lines again."

After losing in the first leg, Pirates will host Simba in the second leg on Saturday, April 24 at Orlando Stadium.