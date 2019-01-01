Simba SC hope Wilker da Silva returns to action in three weeks - Aussems

The Brazilian striker has been nursing an injury picked up during a pre-season training session in July

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems has revealed striker Wilker da Silva is not ready to play due to his injury.

Silva was injured during the pre-season tour in and Aussems says the forward may not feature in the next few matches for the league's defending champions.

He has been doing light training under the club's physiotherapist.

“Da Silva could be out for three weeks and may start playing for us in the next two or three matches due to his injury,” Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

“His return will be highly welcome as I do not have another striker fit apart from Meddie [Kagere].

“This [unavailability of strikers] has forced me to use a number of players out of position in our recent matches.”

Meanwhile, Simba SC conducted their weekend training with just 11 available players.

Apart from Silva, Pascal Wawa and Sharaf Shiboub are also out injured and were not part of the team's training.

Yusuf Mlipili, Kennedy Juma, Mdhamiru Yassin, Aishi Manula, Deo Kanda, Miraji Juma, Rashid Juma, Gerson Fraga and Tairon Santos are the players who were on the training pitch as they prepare to face Mtibwa Sugar in the upcoming league tie on September 17.

Beno Kakolanya, Shomary Kapombe, Michael Gadiel, Mohamed Hussein and Jonas Mkude have left to join the national team who will play against Burundi in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

Kagere has also left for international duty with Rwanda.