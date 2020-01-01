Simba SC hit 50-point mark with win against Polisi Tanzania

Wekundu wa Msimbazi came from a goal down to defeat their visitors in the top tier game

Simba SC left it late to secure maximum points with a 2-1 win against Polisi in a tough Tanzania Mainland League match played on Tuesday night.

In four previous encounters, Wekundu Wa Msimbazi had managed to win twice and draw the remaining two. However, it was not going to be an easy outing though as the administrative side had managed to score in three of four matches played.

Sixtus Sabilo opened the scoring for the visitors in the 22nd minute after holding off two defenders before expertly guiding the ball past the custodian. It was the only goal scored in the entire first half, as the defending champions looked lost and struggled to hit the target.

More teams

It all changed after the break as Simba upped the tempo of the game in search of an equalizer. Captain John Bocco levelled matters in the 57th minute to bring life to the home fans.

Article continues below

The 20-times league champions continued pressing for a winner but were kept at bay by the Polisi defenders. It all changed in added minutes when defensive lapses allowed Ibrahimu Ajibu to seal the win for his team.

The win took Simba to 50 points, 13 more than second-placed Azam FC while Namungo are third with 31.

Arch-rivals Yanga SC are fourth on the log with the same points but have an inferior goal difference while Coastal Union who drew 1-1 with JKT Tanzania earlier, complete the top five.