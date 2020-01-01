Coronavirus: Simba SC have the ability to pay players - Ng'ambi

The official has revealed the club has enough money to continue paying players for months

Simba SC Management Board Member Mulamu Ng'ambi has confirmed the club is capable of paying their players despite the coronavirus pandemic which has blocked their many sources of income.

Earlier on, the clubs' CEO Senzo Masinza had stated they might be forced to reduce the salaries of the players since the matches are suspended and they are struggling to get an income. However, Ng'ambi has come up with a development which will sustain the smile on players' faces.

"Simba have many sources of income," he is quoted by Mwanaspoti, "so the suspension of the league will not affect our ability to pay players. Their salaries are not affected, they will continue getting their rightful dues."

Ng'ambi has also confirmed Wekundu wa Msimbazi will be in the market for new players to strengthen their squad.

"Simba are strong in most of the departments, but the coach [Sven Ludwig Vandenbroeck] feels there are a few players needed. He has already recommended and we will discuss further," he added.

"Yes, there will be new players coming in but they will not be many."

The Msimbazi based side is currently leading the Mainland League table with 71 points after 23 matches. Azam FC are second with 54 point while Yanga SC are third with 51.

