'Simba SC have suffered to go top of Tanzania Mainland League table' - Hussein

The Taifa Star insists the team will give their best to win their remaining matches and defend their league title

Simba SC assistant captain Mohamed Hussein says his team has suffered to get to the top of the Tanzania Mainland League table and they are going to give absolutely everything to ensure they stay on top.

The left-back scored the only goal on Saturday to help Wekundu wa Msimbazi defeat Gwambina FC 1-0 at Misungwi and as a result, they went top of the table. It is an achievement the Taifa Star is grateful for achieving after a long struggle.

"I am happy to have scored the winning goal which helped us get on top of the table," Hussein told Goal.

"We have suffered to reach where we are right now, top of the table, and it is even better because my goal took the team top. We will continue giving our best in each and every match to ensure we get maximum points.

"Winning every game will give us another opportunity to successfully defend our league title."

The 29-year-old is happy the reigning league champions managed to get a win despite playing on a poor surface.

"It was a very tough game for us owing to the condition of the pitch. It was very unfriendly owing to the poor surface but as players, our main job is to play," the defender continued.

"Despite the challenge, I am happy we managed to get maximum points which is what really matters."

In an initial interview, assistant coach Selemani Matola admitted the reigning champions found it hard to play against Gwambina FC at the Gwambina Stadium and were forced to change their playing style to get the win.

"It was a tough game for us because of the condition of the pitch and we had to try and adopt a new playing style that we are not used to," Matola told Goal.

"We struggled to play our usual short passes and had to resort to long balls which were not easy for us. But I thank my players because they adapted quickly and managed to ensure we got the win we wanted.

"Now we are on top of the table and our main objective this season is to successfully defend our league title."