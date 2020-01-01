Simba SC grab easy win over minnows African Lyon in friendly game

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are currently third on the league table with seven points from three games

Simba SC have continued their sharpening with a 2-0 win over African in a friendly match played on Tuesday.

Just like other top tier teams, the Mainland League champions did not get much time to prepare for the new season and they are using friendlies to help players get full fitness.

The second-tier side started the game well and matched Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the first half.

However, they lost concentration immediately after the restart and were punished in the 47th minute courtesy of Chris Mugalu strike. In the 54th minute, Charles Ilanfya doubled the advantage to send the minnows into panic mode.

Despite the many chances created, later on, the Sven Vandenboeck-led charges could not get another goal.

The tactician had earlier on led his team to a 4-0 win in the league match played last weekend.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi were heading into the third match of the season having conceded in the first two – a 2-1 win against promoted Ihefu FC and a 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar.

It is the first clean sheet of the season, rather than the goals scored, that pleased the Belgian tactician.

"My happiness from the game is that we managed to keep a clean sheet, it was a big achievement for my team," Vandenbroeck told the club’s official website earlier this week.

"The whole team played very well from the first whistle and in the entire 90 minutes, they were very impressive and winning 4-0 was also a good way to welcome our fans because it was the first match we were playing at home this season."

In the match played at Benjamin Mkapa stadium, Simba grabbed the lead through Clatous Chama, the 2019/20 Most Valuable Player, who was in the right place to receive a pass from Luis Miquissone and launched a low drive that beat Daniel Mgore in Biashara’s goal.

Chama then scored the second goal in the 26th minute as the champions looked more dominant and determined to beat the side coached by Kenyan Francis Baraza, before Meddie Kagere, who was making his first start in this campaign, riffled home the third in the 52nd minute.

Kagere was withdrawn in the 78th minute with new signing Mugalu taking his place, and it took the DR Congo star seven minutes to grab his debut goal, which put the issue beyond Biashara.

Simba will be hosting Gwambina FC in their next league assignment.