Gonzalez concerned as Tanzania coaches fail to apply for vacant role at Simba SC

The Wekundu was Msimbazi CEO challenges local coaches to apply for the job left vacant following the exit of Sven Vandenbroeck

Simba SC CEO Barbara Gonzalez has taken issue with coaches in for their failure to apply for the vacant coaching role at the club.

The Wekundu wa Mzimbazi are in the market for a new coach to replace Sven Vandenbroeck, who left the team just a day after guiding them to the group stage of the Caf .

Simba reached the stage after an emphatic 4-0 win against of Zimbabwe, to win on a 4-1 aggregate scoreline having lost the first leg played in Harare by a solitary goal.

Gonzalez has now confirmed they have received over 55 CVs from foreign coaches willing to replace Vandenbroeck, but what has shocked her is the fact no Tanzanian coach has applied for the job.

“Many coaches have applied for the job to handle Simba, which is a top team but I am surprised to see that no native coach has applied for a job,” Gonzalez said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“This job can also be done by our local coaches but it is unfortunate that none of them has shown interest, I want them to also come forward and apply.

“Our local coaches should also believe in themselves and try to work with teams which have pressure to handle, they should test themselves with teams that have a lot of fans, but up until now, we have over 55 CVs, and none of it has come from the local coaches.”

In a recent interview, Gonzalez confirmed the club is not in any hurry to bring in a replacement.

“When it comes to getting a new coach, the process is usually lengthy since it requires much attention by going through all the available documents,” Gonzalez said as quoted by Daily News.

“If you make decisions in a hurry to find him, it may affect you throughout the whole season."

Gonzalez confirmed some of the nationalities of the CVs that reached the club were from , , , and many others from different parts of the world.

“We have put in place key requirements of the incoming coach we need like club coaching experience. If you remember, when Vandenbroeck came in, he had vast experience at national team level only and it took more time for him to catch up," Gonzalez added.

“He should also have experience in Caf club tournaments as among other essential requirements for the job’s qualification.”

Simba are currently led by assistant coach Selemani Matola with former coach Patrick Aussems among those being linked with the job.