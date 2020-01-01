Simba SC go digital to determine number of members supporting club

The Mainland giants have come up with a new system to help determine the number of members and supporters for the club

Simba SC have officially launched a modern digital database that will enable the club to know real numbers of its members and supporters in a countrywide drive.

According to the club’s director of membership and fans, Hashim Mbaga, the digital system will be completed soon and will help accelerate the club’s target of turning members and fans into potential customers.

“We want to end the usual format of just predicting how many members and fans Simba has at the moment that is why this modern system has been created to know the exact number of Simba fans and members,” Mbaga is quoted by Daily News.

More teams

“The first phase will see the club going on the ground to verify active members of the club in terms of their photos, contact numbers, and how much they are yet to pay the club as far as their membership requirements are concerned.

“The second phase will be verifying all Simba branches available in the country which will also help us to determine the real number of our branches while those which are yet to be registered should do so immediately.”

Mbaga further revealed the new system will help the club to easily send messages to members and fans.

“For a long time now, we have been preaching we want to transform our members and fans into customers and that can never be achieved if the club hardly knows their exact numbers plus those who are active and inactive,” Mbaga continued.

If the system is installed, Simba will become the first team in to have a digital database.

Simba’s rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) have also embarked on transforming the club with sponsors GSM promising a different approach to how they handle issues ahead of next season.

Article continues below

With the Mainland set to resume soon, Simba will stand a chance to seal their third straight title as they currently top the standings with 71 points from 28 matches.

Azam FC are placed second behind Simba while Yanga are lying third, 20 points behind their sworn rivals.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) have hinted at starting the league soon after President John Pombe Magufuli promised to give the go-ahead after talking to health workers in the country with regards to the coronavirus pandemic.