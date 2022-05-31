Simba SC fire Franco Martin but tactician refuses to sign dismissal letter

Wekundu wa Msimbazi opted to part ways with the 41-year-old after recent domestic struggles

Tanzania Mainland League side Simba SC have confirmed the exit of coach Pablo Franco Martin after barely a year at the helm.

The team reached the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals, where they were eliminated by South African side Orlando Pirates.

In the domestic scene, the team has been inconsistent and they are currently trailing leaders and fierce rivals Yanga SC by 13 points. Recently, the two teams met in the Tanzania FA Cup's Kariakoo Derby and Timu ya Jangwani claimed a 1-0 win over Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

It is for the above reasons the Simba management decided to act in preparations for next season.

What did the club say?

"Simba Sports Club has reached an agreement to mutually part ways with our head coach Pablo Franco Martin," read a statement from the club obtained by GOAL.

"We thank coach Pablo for the success achieved during his tenure with the club where he won the Mapinduzi Cup and reached the quarter-final of the Caf Confederation Cup.

"In his absence, the team will be under coach Selemani Matola until the end of the season."

The club also opted to part ways with the team's fitness coach who arrived with Franco Martin.

"Furthermore, the club has reached a mutual agreement to part ways with our fitness coach Daniel De Castro Reyes," Simba confirmed.

"Simba Sports Club wishes them all the best in their future endeavours. They will always remain part of the Simba family."

However, the tactician has - according to Mwanaspoti - refused to sign the termination letter, stating the club's management needs to amend some information as agreed.

"I met with my bosses and we did not agree on some issues notably on new signings," the 41-year-old was quoted as saying.

"On the same evening, I received a letter from the CEO [Barbara Gonzalez] informing me of my dismissal. However, I did not agree on some issues and I returned the letter for rectifications."

The Spaniard has further insisted he had no plans to leave the club.

"I had no intentions of leaving Simba and had even secured my family a one-year Visa to stay in Tanzaniap," he continued.

"Now that the team has decided, I am waiting for them to make amends as requested then I will sign the letter."