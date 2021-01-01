Simba SC fined by TPLB after unsporting behaviour by fans vs Tanzania Prisons

The supporters were unhappy with Jumanne Elfadhil's dangerous tackle on Mzamiru Yassin

Tanzania Mainland League leaders Simba SC have been fined Tsh.500,000 for their fans' unsporting behaviour in March against Tanzania Prisons.

The game ended 1-1, with Salum Kimenya putting the Prison Warders ahead in the 56th minute and they were heading to seal a double over the champions until the 90th minute when winger Luis Miquissone produced some magic to salvage a point.

But defender Jumanne Elfadhil was sent off after a dangerous tackle on Mzamiru Yassin and the fans were unhappy, and they reacted badly. It is for that reason Wekundu wa Msimbazi have been punished.

"Simba SC have been fined Tsh.500,000 for the unsporting behaviour of fans throwing water bottles on the pitch," read a letter from the Tanzania Premier League Board to the club and obtained by Goal.

"This happened as the red-carded Tanzania Prisons player [Elfadhil] was making his way to the dressing room. This incident happened in the game played on March 10 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam."

Meanwhile, Wekundu wa Msimbazi goalkeeper Aishi Manula has made the top five list of goalkeepers to have conceded the fewest goals in the Caf Champions League so far this campaign.

The Msimbazi giants’ custodian led his team to the quarter-finals of the competition after conceding only two goals, and he now occupies the second position in the chart of keepers to have conceded the fewest goals in the group stage.

Mnyama conceded goals against African champions Al Ahly after losing 1-0 away in Cairo and also let in their first goal in the campaign in the 4-1 win against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The list of goalkeepers with the most clean sheets so far this season include Moussa Camara (Horoya FC) and Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca), who each have four, while Aishi Manula (Simba), Ali Abdullah Abou (Al-Hilal), and Mohamed El-Shenawy (Al Ahly) each have three.

"For me, I feel happy to be on the list of goalkeepers with a good record of not conceding goals," Manula said.

"Many congratulations should go to my teammates and to the entire technical bench led by coach [Didier] Gomes, who has been trusting me and giving me words of encouragement to make me better."