‘Fight with Kagere? Not me’ – Bocco dismisses alleged friction with Simba SC partner

The Tanzanian forward has stated he and his Rwandan counterpart are on good terms despite what has been widely reported about them

Simba SC captain John Bocco has dismissed reports there is bad blood between him and Meddie Kagere.

Bocco has hit out to unnamed individuals who he claims are just coming up with stories which are entirely misleading about his relationship with the strike partner.

During their match against Polisi , coach Sven Vandenbroeck chose to start with Kagere as Bocco was benched. The Tanzanian, who has scored seven goals so far, had been the most preferred striker although Kagere had been sidelined with an injury in the recent past.

More teams

“I have no problem with [Meddie] Kagere at all. We are very okay,” Bocco said in an Instagram post . “What people have been saying is just about what they feel and that is how they go about trying to get news.

“That is how they end up making up news that does not have either the head or the legs. I have no problem with Kagere and he has no problem with me. We do not have any issue within our team at all.”

When the season began there was speculation Kagere and coach Vandenbroeck were not seeing eye to eye but the club’s spokesperson Haji Manara denied such rumours and insisted the Rwandan, alongside Clatous Chama who had been linked with Yanga SC, were not going to leave the club.

“A lot has been discussed regarding the situation of Kagere and Chama at Simba,” Manara said in an earlier interview .

Article continues below

“The good thing is that the two players have shown a keen interest to continue playing for Simba, they want to stay and we are ready to keep them, we want them to stay beyond the coming two seasons.”

Manara continued: “We want to have a good squad, we want to keep our squad intact and we don’t want to lose our key players, so I want to assure our fans that no player will leave the club unless the club wants the player to leave.”

Chama, Kagere and Bocco have been key players for Wekundu wa Msimbazi as they have dominated the local scene in the last three seasons and are expected to play huge roles in the ongoing campaign both in domestic and continental duties.