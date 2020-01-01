Simba SC: Fans should stop accusing each other after derby loss

The league champions have reminded their fans to always rally behind the team whether they are winning or losing

Simba SC have urged supporters of the club to stop pointing fingers at players whenever they fail to win a game in the Mainland .

The club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senzo Mazingiza says the club faithful should learn to be patient and always rally behind the team whether they win or lose a match.

“Our supporters should learn to have a positive mentality and always focus on the future,” Mazingiza is quoted by Daily News. “We need to compete well in both the league and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) for us to excel in both contests.”

Additionally, the South African said there is still a possibility for Simba to revenge the 1-0 loss they suffered against rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the traditional derby recently.

“It is the dream for every fan to see his or her team doing well in derby games. For us, we lost but there is still a chance to revenge that, if we can meet them in the domestic cup.”

He added football has sometimes produced unpredictable results such that you cannot win all the time.

“We should stop accusing each other when the outcome is bad in order to move ahead as a club. We take responsibility for the defeat against Yanga and we will keep moving forward,” Mazingiza continued.

Simba are fighting hard to defend the league title for the third consecutive time as they sit at the summit of the table with 71 points, 17 points clear at the driving seat.