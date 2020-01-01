Simba SC fans send thousands of messages asking me back - Aussems

The 55-year-old tactician claims many fans want him back at the Msimbazi-based side

Patrick Aussems has revealed Simba SC fans are asking him to return to the club barely three months after he was fired.

The Belgian was sacked on November 30, 2019, after falling out with the club management as well as a section of players. A poor run in the Caf also contributed to his exit from the 20-time league champions.

Sven Vandenbroeck was appointed at Wekundu wa Msimbazi, but the fans are asking the former tactician to make a return to the team.

More teams

"I am extremely touched by the thousands of messages received in the past few days asking me to come back," the 55-year-old tactician tweeted on Saturday.

I am extremely touched by the thousands of messages received in the past few days asking me to come back. Simba SC is a big team with great players and wonderful fans ! I wish you the best and I am sure that one day we will meet again ... pic.twitter.com/BP20VvHtHh — Patrick Aussems (@PatrickAussems) February 8, 2020

"Simba SC is a big team with great players and wonderful fans! I wish you the best and I am sure that one day we will meet again."

Aussems was born on February 6 in 1965 at Moelingen, and has played football for various clubs in Europe, including RCS Vise, Standard Liege, K.A.A. Gent, R.F.C. Seraing and ES Troyes AC.

Article continues below

He has also coached various clubs in Europe, Asia, and Africa. In Africa, apart from Simba, he had coached KSA of and AC of Congo.