Simba SC fans promise to rally behind team and attend remaining league matches

The Mainland giants will get full support as fans promise to attend their remaining fixtures when the top-flight resumes

Simba SC fans have vowed to attend all the remaining matches when the Mainland resumes.

The top-flight which was suspended indefinitely in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic is set to resume on June 13 after President John Pombe Magufuli gave them the green light.

With Simba chasing to win a third straight league title, the fans led by their chairman Shabani Ally have also promised to attend the team’s domestic Cup matches to ensure they clinch a double this season.

“We have planned to attend all the remaining matches in the league, including away matches plus fixtures,” Ally told the club’s official website.

“We will make sure all the fans adhere to the government rules on containing Covid-19 and will wear masks while attending the matches, we will also make sure all the fans wash their hands before coming into the stadium and also make sure we maintain social distancing during matches.

“We know fans are the 12th player in any match and Simba will need our support to win matches, we want the team to make history by winning a third straight title."

Ally added: "We have already put the travelling plans in place and the away matches in Mbeya for two league matches against Mbeya City and Prisons will prove our seriousness.”

Ahead of the league kick-off, the Tanzanian government issued tough guidelines to be adhered to, to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

Some of the tough measures include players and officials undergoing mandatory Covid-19 tests before and after matches, players, and officials travelling in team buses required to ensure they sit far enough apart on the way to the stadium.

TFF were also urged to make sure they have enough water in place as well as sanitizers (inside and outside match venues), and all this will be used when entering the pitch before matches.

The organisers will be required to open gates early enough to avoid fans crowding the area, while seating arrangements must see the one-metre distance rule followed.

The government also warned against wild celebration, saying any goal scored should not invite hugging, while the exchange of jerseys at the end of the match and handshakes (before and after matches) will also not be tolerated.