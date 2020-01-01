'Simba SC eyes are focused on Caf Champions League' - Manara

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have landed Nigerian opponents Plateau United and will host them before travelling west for the second tie

Simba SC communications officer Haji Manara is optimistic his charges will impress in the Caf .

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi struggled to perform in the competition in the 2019/20 season and stumbled in the preliminary round which contributed to the exit of coach Patrick Aussems, with Sven Vandenbroeck taking his position.

The official has further requested the fans to support the team and help them realize their objectives.



"Our main focus is on the international assignments, especially the Caf Champions League where we want to do well," Manara told the media.



"I believe the players we have and the technical bench we have has what it takes to help us perform well in the Champions League. Their dedication and zeal will help us achieve our objectives.



"All we want is support from the fans because as a team, we cannot achieve this by ourselves. We have to act together, work together in harmony and our supporters can help us achieve our goals in the international assignments."



’s Simba have landed Nigerian opponents Plateau United and will host them before travelling west for the second tie.



This will be the third time in a row the Tanzania Mainland League giants will be representing the country in Africa's club elite competition.



Kenyan side will have to fight and win against Rwandan champions APR if they are to progress to the next stage, first at home, before going to Kigali for the second round.



Just like APR, Gor Mahia have been conducting training sessions for the past month in readiness for the competition even though they have not been in competitive action since March when the leagues were cancelled by their respective federations.



The winner between Gor Mahia and APR will face either ’s CR Belouizdad or Al Nasr of Libya in the second round.



's Vipers will be welcomed back in the continental competition by Sudan’s El Hilal and the winner between them will face either Nouadhibou of Mauritania or ’s in the next round.

The Venoms will welcome the Sudanese side at St Mary’s Stadium before the return leg away.