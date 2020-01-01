Simba SC explain why Ndemla made it to Tanzania squad for Burundi friendly

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi happy to see their player in the Taifa Stars squad for friendly match on October 11

Simba SC have suggested why Said Ndemla has made it to the squad set to face Burundi in a friendly on October 11.

On Friday, Taifa Stars head coach Etienne Ndayiragije named a 25-man squad for the friendly that will be staged at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The offensive midfielder was among the seven Simba players in the squad and the club’s information officer Haji Manara has suggested why he was selected.

“Ndemla has really been working hard, he has shown he can fight for Simba, he has improved his game on a daily basis and it was clear that the coaches will pick him for national team duty,” Manara is quoted by Sokaletu.

“To get a position in the national team is not an easy task because the coaches are going for the best and it is not easy to pick them out, one thing I know, Ndemla will still shine for Taifa Stars if he gets a chance to start because he is a good player.”

Apart from Ndemla, other Simba players in the squad are Shomari Kapombe, keeper Aishi Manula, Jonas Mkude, Said Hamisi, Yassin Mzamiru, and John Bocco.

Former and Azam FC custodian David Mapigano was also named in the squad. The goalkeeper has been influential for the 2014 Tanzania Mainland League champions as they are yet to concede a goal in the four league matches played so far.

Wananchi's Bakari Mwamnyeto has been rewarded for his good displays in the opening matches of the season, the same as Iddy Mobbi of Polisi Tanzania.

The midfield will be run by Jonas Mkude, Iddy Nado Feisal Salum, among others.

Mbwana Samatta will lead the attack with the help of Simba hitman John Bocco and Thomas Ulimwengu.

Tanzania will be taking part in African Nations Championship and the Burundian tactician will be using the friendly match to gauge the fitness and preparedness of his charges.

The Taifa Stars will be playing on November 11 away, before hosting them in Dar es Salaam two weeks later. The East Africa nation started their campaign in Group J with a 2-1 win over Equatorial Guinea before falling 2-1 away to Libya in their second game.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC), Aishi Manula (Simba SC), David Mapigano (Azam FC).

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Israel Mwenda (KMC FC), Brayson David, Abdallah Sebo (Azam FC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga SC) Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar), Iddy Mobbi (Polisi Tanzania).

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Said Hamisi, Yassin Mzamiru (Simba SC), Himid Mao (ENPPI SC, ), Iddy Nado, Salum Abubakar (Azam FC), Feisal Salum (Yanga SC), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch FC, )

Forwards: John Bocco (Simba SC), Mbwana Samatta ( FC, ), Nickson Kibabage, Simon Msuva (Diffa El Jadidi, ), Thomas Ulimwengu ( , DR Congo), Ditram Nchimbi (Yanga SC).