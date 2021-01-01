Simba SC explain Morrison's absence at Mapinduzi Cup in Arusha

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have clarified why the Ghanaian winger is not part of the squad taking part in the one-week event

Simba SC have come out to explain why winger Bernard Morrison is not in the squad currently taking part in the Mapinduzi Cup tournament.

The Ghanaian midfielder missed the team’s two-legged Caf clash against of Zimbabwe and was later omitted from the squad for the one-week tournament in Arusha.

Simba stand-in coach Selemani Matola has now explained Morrison was left back in Dar es Salaam because he is yet to recover fully from a bout of malaria.

“Morrison was suffering from Malaria and he is gradually getting better now,” Matola told Daily News. “If we will reach as far as the finals of the competition, perhaps he will earn a chance to play.”

Simba have already reached the semi-finals of the competition after beating Mtibwa Sugar 2-0. It was Mtibwa who beat Simba 1-0 in last year’s final to lift the trophy and Matola says they are on course to return home with the trophy.

“The match was difficult but I am thankful to my players because what we tasked them to do prior to the match was executed well leading us to generate the positive results," he continued.

“The team is now focused to play in the semis and even the final, we want to go home with trophy, we have the chance and we will use it.”

On Monday, Simba confirmed winger Luis Miquissone had been withdrawn from the squad and will not play any part in the remaining matches.

Simba team manager Abbas Ally revealed Miquissone was asked by doctors to remain under observation and take a break hence the decision to allow him to leave the camp.

“Luis is already back in Dar after suffering an injury in the game against FC Platinum so he is currently undergoing treatment and I don’t think he will return to play the remaining matches,” Ally told Sokalabongo.

“We only have a semi-final match and then final [if we qualify] and that will be too soon to have him back again.”

Miquissone was not part of the starting line-up against Chipukizi in the tournament opener which Simba won 3-1, and he also missed the 2-0 win against defending champions Mtibwa Sugar.