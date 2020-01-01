Simba SC eliminate champions Azam FC to qualify for Mapinduzi Cup final

Wekundu wa Msimbazi win the shootout to set up a date with the Sugar Millers in the annual competition

Mapinduzi Cup defending champions have been knocked out of the competition after falling 3-2 to Simba SC in the shootout following a goalless draw in regular time.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi started the match on a high note and could have gone ahead just six minutes into the game but Hassan Dilunga narrowly missed the target. Ibrahim Ajibu and Francis Kahata also came close for the Mainland champions but goalkeeper Razak Abalora was in inspired form.

The first real threat by Azam came in the 32nd minute when Ugandan fullback Nicholas Wadada forced goalkeeper Benno Kakolanya into a fine save.

Even after the break, the defending champions were on the back foot, struggling to break Simba who looked composed and confident. The latter, however, wasted the many scoring chances which came their way, sending the game to penalties.

Erasto Nyoni, John Bocco, and Jonas Mkude scored for Simba while the custodian saved Sharaf Shiboub and Meddie Kagere's penalties. Azam scored their penalties through Kassim Hamis and Masoud Abdallah while Idd Kipagwile, Donald Ngoma and Abalora failed to score.

Simba will now play Mtibwa Sugar in the final. The Sugar Millers qualified after defeating Yanga 4-2 in the shootout after a 1-1 draw in regular time.