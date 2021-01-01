Simba SC dream to bring home Caf Champions League trophy – Onyango

The burly former K’Ogalo star is confident they have what it takes to go all the way and win the Caf trophy

Simba SC defender Joash Onyango has stated their main dream is to make sure they bring home the Caf Champions League trophy.

The Msimbazi giants have enjoyed a good run so far in this campaign as they booked their place in the quarter-finals from a very tough Group A which had Al Ahly of Egypt, AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

Simba defied all the odds to top the group with 13 points while Al Ahly came second to also qualify for the last eight of the competition.

As Simba awaits the draw set for April 30, the Kenya defender, who joined the Wekundu wa Msimbazi from FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia, has expressed the target of winning his maiden Champions League trophy.

“It is a dream of every player to be successful and that is why as Simba players, we have to fight since our focus is on bringing the Caf trophy home. We have the belief that it's possible,” Onyango said as quoted by Nation Sport.

The burly defender, who was recently voted the club’s best player for the month of March, also stated by winning the trophy, they will market themselves to teams across Africa and Europe.

“Every player has a dream of playing professional football more in Europe and other continents. Shining in Caf will automatically draw interest from the top clubs and this will be a great motivation to us,” Onyango continued.

“However for us to get there we have to fulfil this dream.”

Simba under coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa only lost one match in the group stage campaign – a 1-0 defeat – against Al Ahly and they only conceded two goals.

Article continues below

The team also set a record by beating Al Ahly 1-0 in Dar es Salaam while they also won all their matches at home – beating Al Merrikh 3-0 before hammering AS Vita 4-1.

Apart from Onyango, another Kenyan player in the Simba squad is midfielder Francis Kahata, who has also been featuring but mostly as a second-half substitute.

Simba will now await the quarter-finals draw where they will play either Chabab Belouizdad (Algeria), Mouloudia Algiers (Algeria), or Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa).