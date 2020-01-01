Simba SC down Mbeya City to march closer to title, Azam FC lose to Kagera Sugar

Captain John Bocco scored two goals for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi to ensure they collected 78 points from 31 matches

Simba SC have emerged victorious against Mbeya FC courtesy of a double strike from John Bocco at Sokoine Stadium.

With Simba racing closer to defend the Mainland title, the midweek win helped them to maintain a wide gap at the top of the table with no team likely to overtake them now.

Bocco struck the opener in the sixth minute with the hosts struggling to contain the giants but were unlucky not to concede another goal until the second half.

Bocco earned his brace in the 54th minute to help Wekundu wa Msimbazi record not only a win but also a clean sheet in Mbeya. The victory saw Simba add their tally to 78 points after playing 31 matches.

Mbeya City will remain in position 18 on the 20-team table with 30 points from the same number of matches. Mbeya are not completely out of the relegation zone given the 19th-placed Mbao FC have four fewer points.

Azam FC's bid to keep second place received a big blow after they lost 1-0 to Kagera Sugar.

Yusuf Mhilu, who has attracted interest from a number of clubs this season due to good performances, struck the all-important goal for the Sugar Millers in the 33rd minute and the Aristica Cioaba-led side was unable to fight back away from home.

A win for Yanga SC, who will take on Namungo FC later in the evening in Dar es Salaam, will see them overtake Azam on the log. The defending champions have 58 points against Yanga's 56.

The win is important for Kagera Sugar who have overtaken Prisons on the table as they now enjoy 44 points, two more than Tanzania Prisons.

There was only one draw recorded in the midweek action when Alliance FC and Polisi Tanzania fought to share points in their respective tie from a 1-1 scoreline.

Martine Kiggi, in the 51st minute, put Alliance ahead before the law enforcers equalized in the 80th minute via a Pius Buswita's strike.

Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) suffered the heaviest defeat of the day after going down 4-0 away to Biashara United.

A goal from Justine Omary in the 36th minute coupled with a hat-trick from Atupele Green were enough to see off KMC. Green scored his first goal in the 68th minute and earned the second one in the 72nd minute. His last goal of a joyous afternoon came in the first minute of added time.